Etihad Airways picked to transport elite showjumping horses

Etihad Cargo to transport a special consignment of show jumping horses from Belgium to Hong Kong for the annual Longines Masters of Hong Kong

Etihad Cargo has been chosen to transport a special consignment of show jumping horses from Belgium to Hong Kong for the annual Longines Masters of Hong Kong taking place later in February.

EEM World, a global leading organiser of equestrian events, has picked the UAE-based airline for the third consecutive year to fly the elite horses for the world’s most prestigious show jumping event.

The dedicated charter flight from Liège Airport to Hong Kong International Airport will deliver 68 horses accompanied by professional grooms and a veterinarian for the round-trip journey, a statement said.

It added that the horses for the Longines Masters of Hong Kong will be transported on a Boeing 777 freighter equipped with a specially designed ventilation structure and temperature control system, two vital components when transporting horses.

Wiam Al Qamshui, business development manager responsible for Etihad Cargo’s Equine product SkyStables, said: “We are honoured to have been chosen again to look after this very important shipment of prized animals.

"In the five years since our SkyStables product was introduced, Etihad Cargo has become one of the industry’s most experienced specialist equine carriers. We move horses all around the world from places like Barbados, Bogota and Japan, as well as the key Europe and Middle East equine markets. Today’s announcement comes on the back of a record 2018 that saw us transport over 2,000 horses for the first time.”

Christophe Ameeuw, founder and CEO of EEM, added: “The horses flying to Hong Kong are the stars of our show and without them there would be no Longines Masters of Hong Kong. We are delighted to entrust the safety and care of these world class show jumping horses to Etihad Cargo this year again. We look forward to their arrival at Hong Kong airport next Monday 11 February and kick off of the Masters and the Asia Horse Week.”

Etihad Cargo achieved a number of milestones with SkyStables in 2018, including its largest transportation of 90 horses in one day, as well as the transportation of 99 horses from Miami as they returned from the horse racing season.