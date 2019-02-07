Etihad Airways announces new codeshare partnership with Royal Jordanian

This is the first such partnership between the two airlines, who offer multiple daily services between their respective hubs in Abu Dhabi and Amman.

Etihad Airways to codeshare on Royal Jordanian services to select points in Europe, North Africa and Canada

Etihad Airways and Royal Jordanian, have announced a new codeshare partnership which will provide their customers with greater access to destinations in North Africa, Europe, Canada, Asia and Australia.

This is the first such partnership between the two airlines, who offer multiple daily services between their respective hubs in Abu Dhabi and Amman.

The partnership will see Etihad Airways place its ‘EY’ code on Royal Jordanian’s flights from Abu Dhabi via Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport to Larnaca and Berlin, while Algiers, Tunis, Vienna and Montreal will be added to the agreement soon.

In turn, Royal Jordanian will initially place its ‘RJ’ code on Etihad Airways services from Amman to Abu Dhabi and vice versa, and then from the UAE capital to Brisbane and Seoul. Subject to government approval, RJ will also market Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi to, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calicut, Cochin, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Manila, Beijing and Shanghai.

Etihad Airways has been serving the Abu Dhabi to Amman route since December 2003, and currently operates two daily flights between the two capitals using a mix of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A320 aircraft. Royal Jordanian has served Abu Dhabi since 1970 and today flies nine weekly flights, with a twice daily frequency in the summer.

The codeshare flights will be open for sale on February 7 this year, with the first travel date from 15 February.

“This is the first phase of what we hope is a long-lasting and expanding partnership,” said Tony Douglas, group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group.

Stefan Pichler, Royal Jordanian’s President and CEO, added: “We are delighted to have Etihad Airways beside our codeshare partners who help us grow in different markets. This move is bound to expand our presence in Asia and Australia, which are key destinations for many RJ customers.”