Flydubai aircraft struck by bird during flight to Saudi Arabia

The flight to Jizan was delayed by 3 hours and 55 minutes

A Flydubai flight to the Saudi city of Gizan was forced to turn back to Dubai earlier this week after a bird strike, according to an airline spokesperson.

In a statement, a Flydubai spokesperson said that flight FZ821 between Dubai and Gizan on February 10 was forced to turn back, with passengers accommodated on another aircraft and refreshments provided.

“The flight was delayed by 3 hours and 55 minutes,” the spokesperson added. “We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused to their travel schedules.”

According to a report in the Aviation Herald, the aircraft turned back shortly after departure when cabin crew reported smoke in the cabin.

Last week, a USA Today analysis of Federal Aviation Administration data reported that there were 14,661 collisions with wildlife in the US in 2018 alone.

In April 2018, a flydubai aircraft landing in Sri Lanka experienced a seven hour delay after a bird was ingested into its engine while descending.