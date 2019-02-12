Flydubai sale offers 50% off for travelling companion

Dubai low-cost carrier Flydubai has launched a Valentine’s Day inspired sale for couples travelling booking flights in the coming days.
The airline said flights that are being booked together between now and February 17 will get a 50 percent discount the second booking.
The sale applies to flights being booked in either economy or business class and applies to a variety of destinations on the Flydubai network, including Georgia, Sri Lanka, Zanzibar, Bucharest, Helsinki, Krakow, Prague or Sofia.
Flights can be booked through Flydubai's website (flydubai.com)
