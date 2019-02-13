Oman to see 40 million airport passengers by 2030

Oman Aviation Group, set up in 2018 to develop the sultanate's aviation sector, forecasts healthy growth for airports

Oman will see as many as 40 million passengers fly through the Gulf country by 2030, according to the Oman Aviation Group, which was set up in 2018 to develop the sultanate’s aviation sector.

Since its establishment, the group created over 980 direct Omani jobs and supported nearly 8,000 indirect jobs in Oman. It also played a major role in welcoming over 1.3 million additional passengers and 215,000 tons of air cargo through Muscat alone.

Mustafa Al Hinai, CEO of Oman Aviation Group said, “As Oman’s aviation sector developer, we create a robust value chain linking aviation, tourism and logistics across the Sultanate. Our Group is a catalyst for growth, creating efficiencies, boosting revenues and increasing trade. We work to position Oman as a strategic hub and a world-class destination amongst international travellers.”

“Ultimately, we are tasked with furthering economic expansion and unlocking the connectivity potential within the sector including the $2.3m (OMR890m) contribution to GDP and the 40 million passengers expected to flow through Oman by 2030,” he added.

In addition, the group helped rank Muscat International Airport as one of the world’s top 18 airports. It also helped open new airports in Muscat and Duqm as well as two new air cargo terminals.