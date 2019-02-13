Passengers travelling from Muscat suffer nosebleeds on Air India Express flight

The flight on Sunday, which had 182 passengers onboard, took off from Muscat International Airport at 2:45am and was headed to Kozhikode, India.

A loss in cabin pressure saw the flight to Kozhikode return to Muscat

Passengers on board an Air India Express flight suffered nosebleeds and ear pain due to loss in cabin pressure, forcing the flight to return to Muscat shortly after takeoff, reported Times of Oman.

The flight on Sunday, which had 182 passengers onboard, took off from Muscat International Airport at 2:45am and was headed to Kozhikode, India when it returned due to an “aircraft pressurisation problem” officials from the carrier said.

"The flight returned to Muscat immediately after the passengers complained of nose bleeding," an Air India Express official said.

The Boeing 737-8 aircraft underwent several checks after a replacement crew and airplane parts were flown in from Thiruvananthapuram, India. It took off for Kozhikode at 2:18pm and landed at 6:54pm.

"After a delay of nearly 12 hours, the flight again started its journey for [Kozhikode]," a passenger said.

All passengers were treated by a doctor at the airport and were declared fit to travel.