UAE says no change in Qatar access to ports

The United Arab Emirates said a port circular signalling an easing of the almost two-year Saudi-led embargo of Qatar was “misinterpreted” and that a clarification will be issued to ports.
The clarification will address a directive by Abu Dhabi Ports that removed any mention of banning cargo shipments to Qatar, allowing a resumption of trade by third-party shippers. A previous order that barred goods originating from either Qatar or the UAE from being loaded or delivered to either country was cancelled by the one-page circular issued on Feb. 12.
The Federal Transport Authority said the embargo on Qatar stands and only it has jurisdiction over the ports, according to a statement on Thursday cited by state-run WAM news agency.
