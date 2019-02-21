UAE says no change in Qatar access to ports

The Federal Transport Authority said the embargo on Qatar stands and only it has jurisdiction over the ports

The United Arab Emirates said a port circular signalling an easing of the almost two-year Saudi-led embargo of Qatar was “misinterpreted” and that a clarification will be issued to ports.

The clarification will address a directive by Abu Dhabi Ports that removed any mention of banning cargo shipments to Qatar, allowing a resumption of trade by third-party shippers. A previous order that barred goods originating from either Qatar or the UAE from being loaded or delivered to either country was cancelled by the one-page circular issued on Feb. 12.

The Federal Transport Authority said the embargo on Qatar stands and only it has jurisdiction over the ports, according to a statement on Thursday cited by state-run WAM news agency.

*With Bloomberg