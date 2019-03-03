Most UAE-Pakistan flights operating as normal

Emirates, Flydubai and Etihad have resumed most of their flights to Pakistan

Flights to Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan remain cancelled on March 3 and 4

Emirates, Flydubai and Etihad have resumed most of their flights to Pakistan after the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority lifted a ban on flights to the country on Friday.

On its website, Emirates said flights to Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar are no longer affected by the closure and have resumed.

On March 3 and 4, however, flights between Dubai, Lahore and Sialkot remain cancelled.

“Customers are advised to contact their local travel agent or local Emirates office for assistance,” the website notes. “We request customers travelling on their affected flights not to proceed to the airport.”

Similarly, Etihad said that all flights between Abu Dhabi and Lahore have been cancelled through March 3, with all other flights returning to normal operations.

"Due to continued Pakistan airspace and airport closures affecting Lahore, all Etihad services to and from Lahore have been cancelled.

"All other Etihad flights to Pakistan will now return to normal operations. These services will be upgraded to larger aircraft where possible to accommodate previously disrupted guests, and provide Lahore guests an alternative route in accordance with Etihad's reservation change policy," said the spokesperson.

In its last update, Flydubai said flights to and from Faisalabad, Multan and Sialkot remain cancelled on March 3 and 4.

Last week, Pakistan International Airlines announced that it “decided to restore some flights from Saudi Arabia and the UAE on the basis of temporarily opening Pakistan airline limits.”