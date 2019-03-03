Emirates airline, Etihad Airways resume all flights to Pakistan

Emirates said flights to/from Sialkot have been cancelled until March 4

All Emirates airline and Etihad Airways flights have resumed to normal following the re-opening of airspace for flights operating to and from Pakistan, the airline announced on Sunday.

In a statement, an Etihad spokesperson said that “services have been upgraded to large aircraft where possible to accommodate previously disrupted guests.”

“Non-Pakistan flights, including India and East Asia routes, continue to operate while avoiding Pakistan airspace,” the spokesperson added. “The safety and security of our guests will always be number one priority at Etihad Airways, and we continue to monitor the situation.”

Etihad has previously cancelled all flights operating between Abu Dhabi and Lahore through March 3, while their other Pakistan routes returned to normal operations.

Similarly, Emirates has issued an update this afternoon saying that all of its flights to/from Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar are no longer affected by the closure of the airspace, and will resume with immediate effect.

It added that flights to/from Sialkot have been cancelled until March 4.

On Friday, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority lifted a ban on all flights operating to Pakistan in the wake of increased tensions with neighbouring India.

