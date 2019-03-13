Dubai's DAE completes delivery of Dreamliners to Gulf Air

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has announced that it has completed the delivery of six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to Bahrain's Gulf Air.

The deliveries are based on an aircraft lease agreement signed in November 2017 and were delivered between April 2018 and February, the company said.

Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, said: “We are delighted to partner with Gulf Air and deliver these new-technology wide body aircraft to assist the airline with its fleet transition strategy.

"This transaction highlights our ability to underwrite large commitments and provide a full suite of solutions including financing of pre-delivery payments. We look forward to building on our strong relationship with Gulf Air.”

Kresimir Kucko, CEO of Gulf Air added: “It is an honour to consider DAE as a strategic partner for Bahrain and Gulf Air as they played a crucial role in our strategic direction towards furthering our fleet modernization process, enhancing passenger comfort and broadening our network as we look to strengthen our presence across the globe.

"We have already witnessed increased customer satisfaction with the new modern, fuel efficient Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners as they are deployed on popular routes such as London, Casablanca, Bangkok and Manila."