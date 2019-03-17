Saudi Arabia's flyadeal 'in a holding pattern' over Boeing deal

In December, flyadeal ommitted to ordering 30 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes with options for 20 more.

Saudi Arabian budget carrier flyadeal will wait until investigations into Boeing 737 MAX crashes are finished before making a final decision on a planned deal for 30 of the planes with Boeing, according to CEO Con Korfiatis.

“We’re in a hold for the moment. We are monitoring and in constant contact with Boeing and will wait for the outcomes to be known before moving forward,” Korfiatis told Reuters in an interview.

flyadeal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Airlines, offers affordable flights within Saudi Arabia.

While Saudi authorities have not announced whether the 737 MAX has been grounded in the kingdom, authorities in the US, UAE, Oman and almost 50 other nations have done so.

The groundings follow the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane flying to Nairobi, killing 157 people on board. In a previous incident, a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX crashed in Indonesia in October, killing 189 people on board.