AED 1m in speeding fines for RAK motorist

The Emirati driver accumulated 1,200 tickets in less than two years

Police has fine a motorist in Ras Al Khaimah over AED1 million ($272,255) for multiple speeding offences believed to have been accumulated in less than two years.

The 23-year-old Emirati driver received 1,200 speeding tickets and 51 fines related to late impounded vehicle fees, reported local media.

Authorities called on motorists to reduce their speed, with Colonel Waleed Juma, head of Al Mamoura police station in RAK, urging drivers to consider the safety of other motorists on the road.

“The vehicle was detected speeding on many roads in the emirate and was seized with total fines of more than one million dirhams,” said Col Juma.

The fines were reportedly amassed between November 2017 and this year.