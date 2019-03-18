Kuwait Airways seeks $350m loan to pay for planes

Kuwait Airways Corp. is seeking a $350 million loan that will help the Gulf carrier pay for planes, people with knowledge of the deal said.
The state-run airline is talking to banks to raise a five-year facility, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It’ll be used to make early payments for narrow-body jets, they said.
Kuwait Airways has 15 Airbus SE A320neo narrow-body planes on order as well as eight A330neos, five A350s plus 10 Boeing 777s. It currently has a fleet of 17 planes, according to information on its website.
A spokesman for Kuwait Airways didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.For all the latest transport news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.