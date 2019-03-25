Forty tons of honey bees arrive in the UAE

The bees, which arrived on an Egypt Air Cargo flight from Cairo, were brought into the country by Al Najeh Honey.

Thousands of honey bees are being distributed to UAE farms after arriving at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport

Forty tons of live honey bees have arrived at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and are being distributed to farms across the UAE.

The shipment of bees was protected by nets and stacked in boxes inside the cargo plane before being handed over to beekeepers across the UAE.

Sanjay Khanna, CEO, RAK Airport said a lot of planning went into the final goal of handling and delivering live bees.

One of the largest bee suppliers in the world, Al Najeh Honey has transported about 4.8 billion bees between Egypt, UAE, Oman, Sudan and Saudi Arabia.

Al Najeh Honey farm started as a small trading business 26 years ago and since then begun raising and exporting queen bees and apiary equipment.

The apiary is located in a remote desert property surrounded by a rickety barbed wire fence which holds 100 hives, each stored along the shady trees in locked plastic chests filled with trays of honeycombs guarded by thousands of bees.

Al Najeh Honey owns and operates farms throughout Egypt, Saudi and UAE, mostly in the Northern Emirates near Al Dhaid.