Revealed: the most popular used car in the UAE

The Toyota Camry was identified as the most viewed car, recording over 1.18 million page views from users of the platform.

Dubizzle Motors, the UAE’s largest used car marketplace, has revealed that listings for sedans from Japanese brands received the most inquiries from potential buyers last year.

Its 2018 motors report, based on an analysis of over 210,000 used cars listed on the platform, showed that the Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord and Nissan Altima were most popular.

The Nissan Patrol ranked second (1.15 million page views), followed by the Toyota Land Cruiser (1.11 million), the Mercedes-Benz S-Class (996,000) and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class (956,000).

These five models were also among the top 10 listed cars in the year, the report said.

The Bugatti Chiron supercar was the most expensive car listed throughout the year, priced at AED14.9 million, the report added.

“In previous years, there has been a clear demand for affordable and reliable SUVs among used car seekers on dubizzle, however, when looking at the 2018 report, we can see that the demand is now more diverse,” said Amr ElGabry, general manager at Dubizzle Motors.

"The top 5 cars with the highest number of page views include both SUVs and sedans with premium brands making an appearance, indicating a potentially increased interest in premium used cars," he added.

In terms of price distribution of used cars in the market, 61 percent of the cars listed on Dubizzle Motors last year were for less than AED60,000, 20 percent were between AED60,000–119,999 and 8 percent between AED120,000–179,999. The remaining 11 percent of cars listed were over AED180,000 and included the Mercedes Benz G-Class, S-Class, and the Land Rover Range Rover.

The report also revealed a margin of negotiation up to 13.6 percent between listing price on Dubizzle Motors and actual selling price, based on prices provided by private sellers upon successfully selling their cars and removing their listings.