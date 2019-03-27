Oman, Czech Republic ink air transport agreement

Oman is currently linked with similar bilateral agreements with more than 100 countries.

Airlines from Oman, Czech Republic free to operate direct flights or sign codeshare agreements

Oman has signed an agreement that will allow the country’s airlines to start operations to the Czech Republic.

The air transport agreement will also allow airlines from the Czech Republic to start flights to Oman.

The agreement provides for the open skies concepts, allowing airlines of both countries to operate any number of flights between the airports of the Sultanate and the Czech Republic through any midpoints and points beyond the two countries.

The respective airlines will also be able to establish codeshare agreements.

There are currently no direct flights between Oman and the Czech Republic

