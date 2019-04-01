Saudia begins second phase of domestic operations from new Jeddah airport

Saudia has begun the second phase of domestic operations from Jeddah’s new King Abdulaziz International Airport with a flight to Jazan, the airline announced on Sunday.
The airline has now transferred all domestic arrival and departure flight services between KAIA and 14 other airports throughout the country.
Over the next two weeks, the transfer of additional Saudia flights from KAIA to other domestic airports will be completed in cooperation with the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the airport administration, according to Saudi Gazette.
KAIA – located 19 km from Jeddah – had a soft opening in late May 2018.
In its first phase, the airport is expected to handle 30 million passengers a year.
