Catch Emirates flights in style on chauffeur-less drones from 2020

Emirates announced that the drones will made available to Emirates Skywards Platinum members from April 2020.

The drones will feature two First Class private suites to transport travellers in comfort to DXB from any location in Dubai

In its latest bid to improve passenger experience, Dubai-based Emirates airline will begin offering flights on comfortable chauffeur-less passenger drones to its hub at Dubai International Airport from any location in the emirate, the airline announced on April 1.

In a tweet, Emirates announced that the drones will made available to Emirates Skywards Platinum members from April 2020.

The tweet said each drone will feature two fully-enclosed First Class private suites.

A concept image of the drone shows a four-rotor vehicle, painted in Emirates livery.

Another image shows a female passenger reclining in the drone while enjoying a beverage and the airline’s award winning ICE in-flight entertainment system.

Fly on our chauffeur-less drones between any location in Dubai and @DXB, from April 2020. Each drone features two fully-enclosed First Class private suites. Our new drone airport transfer service will be offered to all Emirates Skywards Platinum members. #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/s35dNg89jz— Emirates Airline (@emirates) March 31, 2019

The Emirates tweet quickly amassed hundreds of comments, as well as 1,300 re-tweets and 2,300 ‘likes’.

Please note that today is April 1.