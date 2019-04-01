Nakheel hails $54m highway scheme for Dubai's International City

The scheme includes road widening, new interchanges and signalised junctions in and around International City, Dragon City and Warsan Village, where over 110,000 people live and a further 200,000 visit each day.

Developer applauds Roads and Transport Authority for opening second phase of the International City road improvement scheme

Master developer Nakheel has applauded Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority for the second phase of the AED400 million International City road improvement scheme, which opened on Saturday.

The project, funded by Nakheel to the tune of AED201 million ($54 million), has already dramatically improved traffic flow, reduced journey times and boosted safety for hundreds of thousands of motorists since phase one opened last summer, the company said.

Nakheel chairman, Ali Rashid Lootah, said: “This major road scheme is pivotal to the long term strategy for the International City master community. Residents and business owners in the area have already benefited hugely from phase one through easier access, smoother traffic flow and improved safety.

"The second phase adds more appeal to the area for living, leisure and trade, and further paves the way for growth."

Completed expansions in and around International City include the Warsan Village villa community, home to the upcoming Warsan Souk, and Dragon Mart 2, sister to the world-famous Dragon Mart and a key element of Dragon City.

The first residential component of Dragon City, Dragon Towers, is also under construction.