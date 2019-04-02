Dubai flies more humanitarian aid to Cyclone Idai victims

Following the instructions of Sheikh Mohammed, the IHC is keeping its humanitarian air bridge open to further support agencies to rapidly deploy humanitarian aid to those in need.

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City (IHC) has dispatched another cargo flight made available by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to deliver humanitarian aid to victims of Cyclone Idai.

The Zimbabwe-bound flight carried 100 metric tonnes of much-needed supplies provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to help about 10,000 individuals meet basic survival needs - the second IHC flight in less than a week.

On board were jerry cans, mosquito nets, mats, blankets, tents, buckets, kitchen sets, solar lamps, and vehicles.

This is the sixth airlift operated by the IHC destined to southern Africa where nearly three million people require urgent aid after the tropical storm Idai ravaged the region.

So far, the IHC has airlifted about 550 metric tonnes of relief items, including a consignment of 91 metric tonnes donated by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation to provide ready-to-use supplementary food to treat 15,000 children suffering from moderate acute malnutrition in Mozambique.

Following the instructions of Sheikh Mohammed, the IHC is keeping its humanitarian air bridge open to further support agencies to rapidly deploy humanitarian aid to those in need.

Idai is now the third-deadliest tropical cyclone on record. The death toll from the storm, which smashed into Mozambican port city of Beira two weeks ago and spread to Zimbabwe and Malawi, has now risen to 746.

Many of the missing are feared dead with malnutrition and disease expected to claim hundreds of more lives over the next six months.