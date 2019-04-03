Emirates airline's in-flight ad revenue soars 35%

Many of these advertisers are specifically interested in reaching the airline’s first and business class passengers.

Emirates airline said a 30-second advertisement on its entertainment system costs $229,100 for a month

Emirates airline has seen advertising revenues through its in-flight entertainment system go up over 35 percent in the last year, the airline’s divisional vice president of customer experience, in-flight entertainment and connectivity has revealed.

In an interview with Arabian Business, Patrick Brannelly said that Emirates actively works to ensure it “doesn’t have many adverts on the plane.”

“We limit the amount of advertising sold in the programmes, but it’s one of the most powerful mediums,” he said. “We’ve seen revenues climb in excess of 35 percent in the last year as more advertisers are more keen to be on-board.”

Many of these advertisers, he added, are specifically interested in reaching the airline’s first and business class passengers.

“It [advertising] is not cheap, it’s at a premium, but if you look at Emirates with its half a million first and business class passengers a month, that’s a terrific audience,” he said. “These people are tough to get anywhere else in the world. They’re not digital natives in terms of adverts through their Facebook page.”

According to a rate card posted to Emirates’ website, a 30-second advertisement for a month on the airline’s ‘ice’ system costs $229,100, while 40 seconds costs $290,200, 45 seconds costs $326,500 and a minute costs $412,400.

Volume discounts of between five and 15 percent are available depending on the amount of months of advertising purchased.

Brannelly said that the rapid increase of Emirates’ advertising revenue is because “we were selling it too cheap.”

“We’d rather have less advertising at a higher price, because we don’t want too much advertising,” he added. “We’re under three to four minutes an hour, if that.”

However, Brannelly said that advertising revenue is “an important part of the mix in terms of keeping the [entertainment] system affordable.”

The airline’s media pack – which was put together by global content marketing agency Spafax – says that nearly six of every 10 passengers never skip through the in-flight entertainment system’s advertising.

Among the brands that have advertised with Emirates are Emaar, Damac, Cartier, Sotheby's, Hermes, Marriott, Accor and Microsoft.