Kuwait Airways forced to cancel flights over Airbus A320 delivery delay

Kuwait Airways is set to cancel some of its flights as it looks to lease three aircraft to cover for a delay in aircraft deliveries.

The national carrier said it was due to receive three new Airbus A320 Neo aircraft in March this year, but has been informed by the French manufacturer that they will be delayed and delivered in June, October and November of this year.

Kuwait Airways had suspended operations of its older Airbus A320 aircraft since April 1, which have been put in “standstill mode” in preparation for their sale and in anticipation of the new aircraft being delivered.

As a result, Kuwait Airways said it will have to cancel some flights.

“Kuwait Airways may be required to temporarily cancel some of our current flights and merge other flights to cope with these circumstances while we work diligently to restore or planned operating schedule within a few days,” the airline said.

“All alternatives are being considered to accommodate our passengers and ensure the least minimum disruption to their travel itinerary.”

Kuwait Airways expects that it will have the new leased aircraft within the next two weeks.