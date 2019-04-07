Dubai to slash taxi rates at Al Maktoum during DXB runway closure

DTC has also introduced a shared taxi service at DWC, which will reduce the fare for arriving passengers.

Dubai Taxi Corporation to give 75% discount on the starting fare for passengers arriving at Al Maktoum International Airport

Dubai RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) announced a significant discount in taxi flag down rate for passengers arriving at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) during the period of Dubai International’s (DXB) runway closure.

The starting fare charged from the airport, currently AED20, will go down by 75% to AED5 for 45 days, from April 16 to May 30, 2019, the transport authority announced.

The upcoming closure of one of the runways at DXB will see passenger traffic soar by 700%, Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation, revealed.

Dr Ali said DTC has also introduced a shared taxi service at DWC, which will reduce the fare for arriving passengers.

“As such, it is now possible for more than one rider to share a taxi from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to multiple destinations,” said Dr Ali.

“The step will ease the mobility of passengers, reduce the waiting time and save expenses. The move is part of our excellent operation strategy and DTC’s commitment to enrich the experience of clients and live up to their expectations,” he added.