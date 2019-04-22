Kuwait Airways A320 hits snow, bends nose while landing in Beirut

Kuwait Airways, in a statement, said the aircraft "was hit by a sudden impact of a mass of snow passing".

A Kuwait Airways aircraft on Sunday hit a "mass of snow" while landing at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, the airline said in a statement, causing the nose cone to bend.

The Airbus-A320 was descending on Beirut’s runway at 8,000 feet when the impact occurred.

Kuwait Airways, in a statement, said the aircraft "was hit by a sudden impact of a mass of snow passing".

After 11 hours on the ground, however, the aircraft was repaired by a technical team, while passengers were transferred to hotels.

It then departed to Kuwait on its scheduled flight KU-501 at 10:30pm local time and was expected to arrive in Kuwait International Airport at 12:50am local time.