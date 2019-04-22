Kuwait Airways A320 hits snow, bends nose while landing in Beirut

A Kuwait Airways aircraft on Sunday hit a "mass of snow" while landing at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, the airline said in a statement, causing the nose cone to bend.
The Airbus-A320 was descending on Beirut’s runway at 8,000 feet when the impact occurred.
Kuwait Airways, in a statement, said the aircraft "was hit by a sudden impact of a mass of snow passing".
After 11 hours on the ground, however, the aircraft was repaired by a technical team, while passengers were transferred to hotels.
It then departed to Kuwait on its scheduled flight KU-501 at 10:30pm local time and was expected to arrive in Kuwait International Airport at 12:50am local time.For all the latest transport news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.