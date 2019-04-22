Pakistan's PIA adds two new routes for Muscat

PIA operates a weekly flight to Peshawar and bi-weekly flights to Sialkot, Gwadar and Turbat in Pakistan from Muscat International Airport.

Pakistan's national carrier revealed it will charge an additional fare for bulkhead and extra leg-space seats on all flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has added two new routes for Muscat including destinations Lahore and Islamabad, Times of Oman reported.

The national carrier will fly the new routes three times a week, with the Lahore-Muscat destination already flying since April 4, and the Islamabad route set to be introduced starting April 23.

On Sunday, the airline revealed on Twitter that it will charge an additional fare for its bulkhead and extra leg-space seats on all international and domestic flights.

Passengers travelling to North America would be charged an additional $72, those flying to London and Europe would be charged $43 and travellers headed to Gulf countries will have to pay $29.

Domestic travellers, on the other hand, will be charged $14.3 for the spacious seats.