Emirates airline to add six Indian cities to network with SpiceJet codeshare partnership

The agreement includes increased domestic connectivity from Emirates’ nine Indian gateways to points such as Goa, Hubli, Guwahati, Vishakhapatnam and Tuticorin, allowing for a greater variety of travel options between both Emirates and SpiceJet flights.

Emirates and SpiceJet have signed a MoU to enter a codeshare agreement that set to open new routes and destinations for passengers travelling between India and the Dubai carrier's popular destinations across Africa, America, Europe and the Middle East.

Subject to necessary government approvals, the partnership will also enable Emirates’ passengers to take advantage of SpiceJet’s strong domestic presence, adding six new destinations - Amritsar, Jaipur, Pune, Mangalore, Madurai and Calicut - to the nine existing cities in India served by Emirates.

Emirates said the agreement will add a total of 67 weekly connections between its hub in Dubai and India.

The agreement includes increased domestic connectivity from Emirates’ nine Indian gateways to points such as Goa, Hubli, Guwahati, Vishakhapatnam and Tuticorin, allowing for a greater variety of travel options between both Emirates and SpiceJet flights.

“We constantly try to improve and provide our customers with greater flexibility and travel choices,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ divisional senior vice president, Strategic Planning, Revenue Optimsation and Aeropolitical affairs.

“This partnership with SpiceJet and the mutual expansion of our network will go a long way in further enhancing the travel experience of our customers in India as well as those heading into India, benefiting travellers and businesses alike.”

Indian travellers

SpiceJet passengers travelling from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Pune, Mangalore, Madurai, Kozhikode and 41 other domestic destinations that the airline operates to, will be able to access Emirates’ expansive network across the globe.

“This new partnership should immensely benefit passengers travelling on both airlines,” said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, which is India’s second-largest airline in terms of domestic market share.

SpiceJet has a fleet of 48 Boeing 737, 27 Bombardier Q-400s and one B737 freighter.