Two Saudia crew members still missing after Sri Lanka attacks

Saudia said it is working with Saudi diplomatic officials in Sri Lanka.

Two crew members are believed to be Saudi nationals

Two members of Saudia’s cabin crew staff remain unaccounted for following a string of deadly terror attacks in Sri Lanka, an airline spokesperson said on Monday.

Saudia said one crew member was wounded in the attacks on Easter Sunday, which killed nearly 300 people and wounded approximately 500.

“As a result of the tragic events that took place in Colombo, Sri Lanka…there are Saudia crew members that are reportedly unaccounted for,” an airline statement said after the attacks.

Although neither of the missing Saudia staff has been identified, Arab News has reported that they are both Saudi nationals.

No details to have been released as to where the pair were located at the time of the attacks.

Saudia said it is working with Saudi diplomatic officials in Sri Lanka.