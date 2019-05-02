Emirates Pass returns with 50% discounts at 500 UAE destinations

My Emirates Pass is back for the summer giving travellers more reasons to explore the UAE

The Emirates Pass will be available to those who fly between May 1 and August 31

Emirates customers will be again be able to unlock discounts of up to 50 percent in over 500 leisure and retail destinations across the UAE with the My Emirates Pass, the airline announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Emirates said that passengers flying to and through Dubai between May 1 and August 31 can take advantage of the ‘My Emirates Pass’ programme by presenting their boarding pass and a valid form of ID at any participating outlet.

The pass can also be used by UAE nationals and expatriates living in the country.

Discounts of up to 50 will be available in more than 400 fine dining restaurants as well as wellness treatments in nearly 50 spas and leisure activities such as indoor skiing and water parks.

Customers will also be able to take advantage and redeem up to 30 percent off at a variety of international retail outlets.

“The Emirates Pass puts Dubai’s ever-growing list of attractions and experiences at our customers’ fingertips,” said Mohammed Al Hashimi, Emirates’ vice president of Commercial Products Dubai. “Whether they are here for a week or weekend, there is something for everyone to experience and see – for less.”