Former RAF Wing Commander named as Dubai plane crash victim

The aircraft was owned and operated by UK firm Flight Calibration Services (FCSL) and was evaluating navigation aids at Dubai International Airport.

David Phillips served as an air traffic control examiner and had more than 3,000 hours of flying experience

A former RAF Wing Commander has been named as one of the four people killed in a light aircraft crash near Dubai International Airport last week.

According to UK media reports, David Phillips served as an air traffic control examiner and had more than 3,000 hours of flying experience.

He died on Thursday alongside two other Britons and a South African when their Diamond Aircraft DA62 aircraft, operated by a third party engaged by US tech giant Honeywell, crashed about 5km south of the international aviation hub.

The crew, who were employed by Flight Calibration Services, based in Kent, were working to improve the runway at Dubai's airport when tragedy struck.

Tributes to Phillips have been paid online, including by the 83 St Georges Squadron Air Training Corps.

A spokesman for the corps wrote: "It's with heavy heart that we have to inform you of the death of our Commanding Officer Flt Lt David Phillips. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family at this tragic time."

Initial indications suggest the crash was the result of a technical malfunction, although an investigation is continuing.

It is not known if he was piloting the four-seat, twin-engine aircraft at the time of the crash.

The incident closed Dubai International Airport for about an hour, with several flights delayed or cancelled as a result.

The aircraft was owned and operated by UK firm Flight Calibration Services (FCSL) and was evaluating navigation aids at Dubai International Airport.