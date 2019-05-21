UAE's aviation regulator denies rumoured plane crash near Dubai airport

The General Civil Aviation Authority has dismissed as untrue the news circulating in the social media about a plane crash in Dubai today.

The GCAA said it is the only legitimate source of information for aviation-related happenings in the UAE, and warned the public against sharing false news.

“The General Civil Aviation Authority has dismissed as untrue the news circulating in the social media about a plane crash in Dubai today. The GCAA affirms that it is the sole authenticated source of information related to aviation sector in the UAE,” it said in a statement on Twitter.

A former RAF Wing Commander, David Phillips was named among those who died on Thursday last, along with two other Britons and a South African when their Diamond Aircraft DA62 aircraft, operated by a third party engaged by US tech giant Honeywell, crashed about 5km south of Dubai International Airport.

The crew, who were employed by Flight Calibration Services, based in Kent, were working to improve the runway at Dubai's airport when tragedy struck. Initial indications suggest the crash was the result of a technical malfunction, although an investigation is continuing.

They also said the incident closed Dubai International Airport for about an hour, with several flights delayed or cancelled as a result.