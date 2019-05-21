Second man named as Dubai plane crash victim

US engineering and aerospace company Honeywell said it had hired Flight Calibration Services and the DA42 plane for work in Dubai.

William Blackburn, a 26-year-old pilot from the Isle of Man, is named as one of four people killed in plane crash near DXB last week

A second victim of last week's plane crash in Dubai has been named as William Blackburn, a 26-year-old pilot from the Isle of Man, UK.

Blackburn was one of the four who died in the crash 5km south of Dubai International Airport last Thursday.

Two other British people and a South African were aboard the UK-registered DA42 plane. On Monday, former RAF wing commander David Phillips was confirmed as one of these.

Blackburn's family said in a statement: "We were blessed with the most beautiful soul and he touched so many hearts. Flying was his passion. He only said...the other day that if he died in flight then at least he dies doing what he loves."

Blackburn was a first officer for Flight Calibration Services based at Shoreham Airport, in West Sussex which owned the four-seat plane.

The firm flies staff around the world to inspect and calibrate navigation aids - which include radars and landing systems for airports and airfields.

A Flight Calibration Services statement said: "We are shocked and saddened beyond words by the loss of three colleagues and a Honeywell employee in Dubai. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families. We are working closely with the accident investigation authorities and as yet there is no news as to how this tragic accident happened."

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority said an investigation is continuing.