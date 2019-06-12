UAE flights to India still unaffected by Cyclone Vayu

A Flydubai spokesperson said that while flights “from Dubai to Chennai, Colombo and Kochi will be rerouted as a result of the tropical cyclone."

Emirates, Flydubai and Etihad are all monitoring the situation but have reported no disruptions to flight

The UAE’s airlines are operating on schedule to India despite tropical cyclone Vayu hurtling towards the country’s northwest and is expected to make landfall within the next 24 hours.

According to Indian authorities, the cyclone is expected to pass approximately 200 kilometres west of Mumbai before striking the state of Gujarat. With winds in excess of 120 kph, it is likely to be one of the strongest cyclones to strike India’s west coast.

In a statement sent to Arabian Business, a Flydubai spokesperson said that while flights “from Dubai to Chennai, Colombo and Kochi will be rerouted as a result of the tropical cyclone.

“However, there will be no change to the time of departure,” the spokesperson added.

Similarly, an Emirates spokesperson confirmed that while the airline has been monitoring the cyclone’s movements since Tuesday, there has so far been no effect on its operations.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad, for its part, said through a spokesperson that Cyclone Gary “is not currently having any significant impact on operations.”

“We continue to monitor the situation and will update if there is any change,” the spokesperson added. “The safety of our guests and crew is Etihad Airways’ highest priority.”

On Wednesday, India’s Home Ministry said that nearly 300,000 people are to be evacuated to shelter homes, with colleges and schools in affected districts closed until Friday. As many as six million people could be impacted by the cyclone.