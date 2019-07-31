Nirvana Travel & Tourism launches new cargo unit to meet high demand

Nirvana Travel and Tourism has a prominent position in the UAE and has become one of the most important travel and tourism companies in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Brand View: The UAE's shipping sector is the fastest growing in the world, said Nirvana Travel & Tourism CEO Alaa Al Ali

Nirvana Travel & Tourism has announced the launch of a new air, land and sea freight unit from its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in Breakwaters area.

"The launch of this new unit comes as part of our commitment to meet the high demand on shipping services in the UAE, which is the fastest growing in the world," said Alaa Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Nirvana Travel & Tourism.

The growth in the shipping sector is expected to continue at a higher rate in the coming period due to the country's economic growth and strategic location, as well as the strength of the infrastructure, in terms of airports, airlines, ports and roads.

"The UAE has succeeded in attracting major international companies and has become a gateway to the GCC, Arab and Asian markets, as well as to the various African markets. It is also a global re-export hub, all this contributed in stimulating the air and sea shipping sector," he added.

Al-Ali said that the study issued by the Airports Council International, entitled "World Airport Traffic Forecasts 2018-2040", confirmed that the UAE will become the third largest air freight market globally after America and China. The UAE will be ranked third in the world's fastest growing air transport market with growth of 5.7% annually.”

The company has opened offices in China, Spain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. It is also preparing to open new offices in a number of Gulf countries and in the United States and Australia in the coming years.

Alaa Al-Ali pointed out that the principle of Nirvana travel and tourism is to always seek the best and we are driven by the desire to grant our customers the highest standards of service. Therefore, Nirvana Travel & Tourism has decided to offer all kinds of shipping services by focusing on service excellency.

For more information, please visit www.ntravel.ae

