Emirates airline to introduce advance booking for in-flight meals

Passengers of the Premium Economy Class will be able to select their meals from the Business Class offerings.

Emirates airline will introduce the option later this year, according to Joost Heymeijer, Emirates Inflight Catering

Passengers will soon be able to pre-book their in-flight meals on Emirates airline, according to the senior vice president of Emirates Inflight Catering.

Joost Heymeijer told Dubai Eye the carrier “will be introducing pre-order meals at some stage, a bit later on this year”, however he did not reveal a launch date for the service.

He added Emirates is considering offering passengers of premium economy class, which is on course to be introduced in 2020, the option of selecting their meals from the business class offerings.

The premium economy class is expected to offer more legroom at a slightly higher fare price than economy class, while still being more affordable than business or first class seats.

Pre-ordering options are already available for vegetarian and dietary-specific meals on Emirates flights.

The move by Emirates is part of its wider strategy to provide healthier in-flight food and reduce food wastage.