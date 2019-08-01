Abu Dhabi trials e-scooter rentals to reduce traffic

Uber signed a partnership with e-scooter leader Lime to allow users to rent the vehicles directly through the ride-hailing app.

The e-scooters will link public bus stations to main destinations like shopping malls, facilities and residential areas

Abu Dhabi is piloting e-scooter rentals for use on pedestrian and cycle paths in a bid to reduce traffic in the UAE capital, according to the city’s transport authority.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said companies can now apply for a business licence to run electric scooter rental services, which were banned in Dubai in March due to a lack of regulation.

"The implementation of this service follows ITC’s endeavour to reduce the traffic congestion and maintain a safe environment that will boost the quality of life in the emirate. This can be achieved by offering a variety of alternative modes of transport,” the centre said in a statement.

The initial trial will run for six to 12 months and restrict the use of the vehicles to the Corniche and Khalifa Street, where their speed limit is also limited to 15-20km per hour.

The authority said the ‘efficient and eco-friendly’ means of daily transport will link public bus stations to main destinations like shopping malls, facilities and residential areas.

While rental prices have not been revealed, the cost should be “nominal”, the ITC said.

Prior to the ban in Dubai, California-based Qwikly offered e-scooters for AED3 to unlock and 50 fils per minute to run.

Cities such as San Francisco, Paris and Copenhagen have allowed people to hire e-scooters in a similar way to city bicycles. The French government last year introduced a €135 fine for riding the vehicle on the pavement and €35 for disruptive parking.