PIA offers discounted flights from Pakistan to the UAE

Pakistan International Airlines is offering 20 percent off flights to the UAE.

“We have another discount deal! Offering an amazing 20 percent discount from Pakistan to UAE (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah) valid till August 12, 2019. So go on and book your holiday tickets,” PIA said in its announcement on Twitter.

PIA operates flights to Abu Dhabi from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rahim Yar Khan and Sialkot. The airline operates flights to Dubai from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar; to Al Ain from Peshawar; and to Sharjah from Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot and Turbat.

From Pakistani culture to Arabic heritage! Travel from Pakistan to UAE (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah) valid till 12th August 2019 and avail an exciting 20% discount!