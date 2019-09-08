Dubai's RTA bolsters taxi fleet at Dubai's airports

In addition to the taxis, passengers at Dubai Airports are served by two stations of the Dubai Metro Red Line and a fleet of 1,625 public buses covering the emirate.

The taxi fleet carried out 800,000 passenger trips from the airport in July and August

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has strengthened its fleet of taxis at Dubai’s airport to 4,000, which carried out 800,000 trips in July and August, the RTA said in a statement.

According to the statement, RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) took several measures to facilitate taxi service at Dubai Airports’ three airports.

“Dubai Taxi has beefed up its taxi fleet at Dubai Airports to more than 4,000 vehicles, comprising of Toyata Innova, ladies’ taxis, limos and dedicated vehicles for people of determination,” said Yousef Al Ali, the CEO of DTC.

“DTC has carried out more than 800,000 passengers arriving through Dubai Airports last July and August,” he added. “Riders were received with giveaways, in celebration of their return home. The gesture is part of RTA’s efforts to raise customer satisfaction and happiness.”

Additionally, Al Ali said that DTC has deployed an emergency support team at service delivery points at the airports.

“It has also widened the waiting areas and doubled the number of vehicles deployed to cut short the waiting time,” he added. “Dubai Airports are the face of the emirate and DTC is keen to complement the great arrival experience of passengers with a service par excellence.”

In addition to the taxis, passengers at Dubai Airports are served by two stations of the Dubai Metro Red Line and a fleet of 1,625 public buses covering the emirate.