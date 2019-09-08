Dubai RTA throws spotlight on school safety

Awareness teams have intensified school visits and distributed leaflets to students; while school broadcasting systems, lectures and the September issue of the Salama magazine have been used to support these efforts.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has put up 849 new signs and installed 160 traffic calming measures

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has taken measures to ease traffic congestion around schools.

The agency had commissioned about 251 surveys at school areas and carried out several safety measures which resulted in 849 directional signs being erected as well as 160 traffic calming devices and 36 pedestrian crossings.

CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, Eng. Maitha bin Adai, said, “Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy dedicates considerable weight to the mobility of students in terms of improving the safety of pedestrians or diffusing sound traffic culture amongst drivers. Students-oriented awareness efforts at the start of the new academic year are an integral part of the Back-to-School campaign of Ministry of Interior.”

Activities include awareness advertisements for drivers across Dubai’s streets and social media in addition to visuals at customer happiness and related service centres.

Awareness teams have intensified school visits and distributed leaflets to students; while school broadcasting systems, lectures and the September issue of the Salama magazine have been used to support these efforts.

“The objective of these events is to maintain schools free from traffic accidents and maintain the eight-year record of zero traffic fatalities within school zones,” added Adai.

School bus driver and parents were also reminded to complete with traffic regulations and avoid parking in prohibited places or leaving youngsters to cross the road unescorted.