Emirates joins carriers in banning checked-in MacBook Pro laptops

Emirates, Oman Air and Etihad among operators who have taken safety precautions

Emirates has added its name to the list of carriers refusing to allow MacBook Pro laptops in checked-in luggage on its flights.

The Dubai-based carrier had initially allowed MacBook Pro laptops to be checked-in, despite bans by neighbouring Etihad Airways, as well as Oman Air, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways and Virgin Australia.

However, the company now joined the rest. A statement on the airline’s website said: “Apple recently announced a recall of 15-inch MacBook Pro models sold between September 2015 and February 2017, citing defective batteries that could overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

“Therefore, as a safety precaution, travellers will not be permitted to carry these MacBook Pro models as checked or carry-on baggage on Emirates flights unless the battery has been replaced.”

The US Federal Aviation Administration last month said it alerted major US airlines about Apple’s recall. The FAA reminded airlines to follow 2016 safety instructions for goods with recalled batteries, which means the affected Apple laptops should not be taken on flights as cargo or carry-on baggage.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued its own warning about the particular MacBook Pro models on August 1.

While there have been repeated incidents of phones, laptops and other devices overheating and catching fire in planes’ passenger compartments, a fire hasn’t ever gone out of control. There have been at least three accidents, two of them fatal, on cargo airlines since 2006 in which lithium batteries were suspected of causing fires.