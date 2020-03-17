Coronavirus: Flydubai adds 10 countries to list of cancelled, suspended destinations

Customers can rebook free of charge up to 60 days from the original date of travel

Dubai-based carrier Flydubai has suspended or cancelled flights to 10 more countries amid travel restrictions and concerns caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the airline announced on Monday.

In a statement, the airline said that flights to Bahrain would be cancelled to Bahrain until March 31, while flights to Kuwait are cancelled through March 19.

Flights to Beirut, Iraq and Jordan are suspended from Tuesday, March 17.

On its website, the airline noted that customers who have had to cancel can rebook – free of charge – up to 60 days from the original date of travel. Those who rebook more than 60 days from the original date will have to pay any difference in fares.

For both options, customers will need to rebook flights before March 31.

Similarly, those who wish to change travel plans will need to rebook flights before March 31. Those who do so after will be subject to normal fare rules.

The move follows a similar one by Emirates, which earlier this week announced that it would be suspending flights to 30 destinations.

A spokesperson for Emirates said: “we have implemented fee waivers for changes to bookings made on or before March 31, 2020, and are offering bonus tier miles and reduced tier travel requirement to help Skywards members retain their status.”

Full list of Flydubai suspensions and cancellations

Saudi Arabia: Following a directive from the authorities in Saudi Arabia, flydubai flights to and from Saudi Arabia have been cancelled until 31 March.

Iran: flydubai flights to the Iranian cities of Esfahan, Lar, Mashhad, Shiraz and Tehran have been temporarily suspended following a directive from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Bahrain: Following a directive from the authorities in Bahrain, flydubai flights to and from Bahrain have been cancelled until 31 March.

Kuwait: Following a directive from the authorities in Kuwait, flydubai flights to and from Kuwait will be cancelled between 14 and 19 March.

Italy: flydubai flights to and from Catania have been cancelled from 15 March to 20 May.

Italy: flydubai flights to and from Naples have been cancelled from 14 March to 21 May.

Slovakia: Following a directive from the authorities in Slovakia, flydubai flights from and to Bratislava have been cancelled between 13 and 27 March.

Poland: Following a directive from the authorities in Poland, flydubai flights from and to Krakow have been cancelled between 15 and 28 March.

South Sudan: flydubai flights from and to Juba have been temporarily suspended from 14 March.

Pakistan: Following a directive from the authorities in Pakistan, flydubai flights will operate as per the following:

Flights to and from Sialkot will be rerouted to Islamabad on from 14 to 17 March

Flights to and from Faisalabad and Multan will be rerouted to Islamabad from 15 to 17 March.

Flights to and from Quetta on 16 and 17 March have been cancelled and passengers will be rebooked on the Karachi flights.

Flights to and from Karachi will continue to operate to schedule.

Djibouti: Following a directive from the authorities in Djibouti, flydubai flights from and to Djibouti have been suspended from 18 March.

Jordan: Following a directive from the authorities in Jordan, flydubai flights from and to Amman have been suspended from 17 March.

Iraq: Following a directive from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), flydubai flights from and to Iraq have been suspended from 17 March.

Lebanon: Following a directive from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), flydubai flights from and to Beirut have been suspended from 17 March.

Turkey: Following a directive from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), flydubai flights from and to Istanbul have been suspended from 17 March.

Azerbaijan: Following a directive from the authorities in Azerbaijan, flydubai flights from and to Baku have been suspended from 18 March.

India: Following a directive from the authorities in India, flydubai flights to and from India will be cancelled between 17 and 31 March.

Ukraine: Following a directive from the authorities in Ukraine, flydubai flights from and to Ukraine have been suspended from 17 March.

Egypt: Following a directive from the authorities in Egypt, flydubai flights to and from Alexandria will be cancelled between 19 and 31 March.

Sudan: Following a directive from the authorities in Sudan, flydubai flights from and to Sudan have been suspended from 17 March.