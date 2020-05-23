RTA signs metro station naming rights agreement with Mashreq Bank, renames two other stations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has signed an agreement granting Mashreq Bank the naming rights of the ex-Sharaf DG Metro Station. Thus, the new name of the station has become Mashreq Metro Station.

The strategic location is near many of the bank’s customers and will enable Dubai Metro’s travellers to complete their transactions directly at the station.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency signed the agreement on behalf of RTA, and Subroto Som, Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Retail Banking Group signed on behalf Mashreq Bank.

In a related development, Hassan Al-Mutawa, Director of Rail Operation, at RTA’s Rail Agency revealed that RTA would rename two Dubai Metro stations namely Palm Deira and Nakheel Harbour and Tower to become: Gold Souq and Jabal Ali respectively.

RTA has mapped out a plan for finalising the renaming of the said three metro stations between 18 May – 2 June, noted Al-Mutawa.

Mashreq Station is an elevated station with an air theme. It spans 6,638 square metres in area and extends 138.28 metres in length. It can accommodate 14,244 riders during peak hours, and a daily capacity to handle 256,392 riders.

Jabal Ali Station, a transfer station between the Red Line and Route 2020 has a water-theme and covers an area of 8,800 square metres with 150 metres in length. It has a capacity of 16,964 riders during peak hours and a daily ridership of 320,000 riders.

Gold Souq station is an underground station with a water-themed design over an area of 20,420 square metres and a length of 145.10 metres. It can handle 26,416 riders during peak hours and a daily capacity of 475,488 riders.