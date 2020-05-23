We noticed you're blocking ads.

Sat 23 May 2020 10:31 AM

DXB world's busiest airport for international passengers in Q1

The Covid-19 pandemic led to a 19.9% year-on-year drop, according to a new report

Dubai International Airport was the world’s busiest airport for international passengers in the first quarter of the year, with 17.8 million according to a new report from Airports Council International (ACI) World.

The strong performance came despite a year-on-year drop of 19.9 percent as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the report added.

DXB also ranked fourth for total passenger traffic in Q1, after Atlanta, Beijing and Los Angeles.

According to the report, passenger traffic grew by 1.7 percent in 219, with more than 1.5 billion passengers passing through 20 airports – 17 percent of global passenger traffic.

The Covid-19 pandemic, however, has brought airports around the world to a virtual standstill.

ACI World now forecasts a reduction of more than 4.6 billion passengers and more than $97 billion in revenue for 2020.

“This year will pose major and unprecedented challenges for the industry as the impacts of travel restrictions and lockdown measures introduced in response to the pandemic remain an existential threat to the aviation industry unless governments can provide appropriate relief and assistance, said ACI World director general Angela Gittens.

“Airports are critical in the air transport ecosystem which is a key driver of local, regional and national economies. Financial relief and assistance is urgently needed,” she added.

Arabian Business digital magazine: read the latest edition online

Staff writer

