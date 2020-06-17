Flydubai getting ready to resume passenger services

Dubai low-cost carrier Flydubai is getting ready to resume passenger services, with an announcement due soon on its first services since it was forced to ground all of its operations in late March.

The airline is currently working with Dubai International (DXB) airport and airports across its network to resume its services, with details of its flight schedule to be revealed in due course.

Since commercial flights were grounded in March, the airline has been operating repatriation flights from Dubai, bringing 23,000 passengers back to their home country. In addition, Flydubai has operated all-cargo flights, carrying 3,704,991kg on 657 flights to 35 destinations between April and the beginning of June.

In recent months, Flydubai has also put a plan in place for a resumption of regular passenger services, which includes an extensive disinfection programme across all touchpoints throughout the customer journey.

On board, the air is exchanged every two to three minutes and filters in the cabin remove more than 99.9%+ of any particulate matter that may be present.