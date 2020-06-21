Abu Dhabi to restore parking charges from July 1

Parking charges in Abu Dhabi are set to resume from July 1, following a three-month suspension.

Fees in the UAE capital were temporarily dropped as part of measures to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this will finish at the end of this month according to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi.

ITC is offering the m-Mawaqif service that allows users to pay for parking fees using their mobile phones. "In light of the current situation, ITC advises the public to use electronic payment methods through Darb application or by sending an SMS to 3009 from Etisalat or Du phone numbers using the following format: (city code and plate category) space (plate number) space (standard or premium parking) space (duration in hours)," it said, adding that SMS is charged according to the tariff of the service providers.

Mawaqif fees can also be paid with cash or rechargeable cards, said the ITC, noting that all payment machines are sterilised on a daily basis.

Mawaqif timings are from 8am to midnight from Saturday to Thursday. Parking areas are categorised as: premium parking (blue and white colours) at a rate of AED3 per hour with a maximum stay of four hours; standard parking (blue and black colours) at a rate of AED2 per hour or AED15 per day.

No parking fees are applied on Fridays, official holidays and for people of determination. Parking spaces nearby mosques are exempted from parking fees for 45 minutes from the call to prayer.

Parking spaces in residential areas are dedicated to resident parking permit holders living within the allocated sector.