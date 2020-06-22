Repatriation flights scheduled for Pakistanis stranded in Dubai

Plans are in place to repatriate 2,000 Pakistanis stranded in Dubai, according to the the Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai.

In a video message, the Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Ahmed Amjad Ali, revealed that 110 special flights have already left the emirate since April, carrying an estimated 22,000 passengers back to Pakistan.

He said: "The Pakistan consulate is all set to carry out the special repatriation flight operation with PIA till June 27 as the government of Pakistan has announced to open its airspace for international flights.

“We have already finalised the schedule of around 20 additional special repatriation flights till June 27 to bring back additional 2,000 stranded Pakistanis.”

Ali said that Pakistan International Airways (PIA), the country’s national carrier, has increased the price of tickets, with a one-way fare to Peshawar now priced at AED1,470 and AED1,270 to Karachi.

"We are assuring the stranded community members that till June 27, the consulate will call the passengers to get their booking from Dnata office in Deira to pay cash or card while there is no travel agent in Dubai or Northern Emirates allowed to issue PIA tickets for special flights. Do not fall for any scam or transfer money to anyone for tickets as we are receiving complaints regarding the matter,” he added.

Around 80,000 stranded Pakistanis registered with the country’s mission in the UAE to get back to their home after many were laid off from jobs or sent on forced leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.