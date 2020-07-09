We noticed you're blocking ads.

Thu 9 Jul 2020 03:07 PM

Etihad Airways to codeshare with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways said it plans to add further codeshare destinations as Air Arabia Abu Dhabi adds more routes

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is a joint-venture between Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and Sharjah's Air Arabia that will operate flights from its hub at Abu Dhabi International airport.

Etihad Airways has announced it will codeshare with the emirate’s new low-cost carrier, Arabia Abu Dhabi, which will enable passengers to take advantage of the national carrier’s global route network.

With the codeshare, passengers can book Etihad flights in conjunction with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services, and connect on Etihad's route network.

The first codeshare will see Etihad will place its ‘EY’ code on Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi to the Egyptian city of Alexandria on 14 July, followed by the Nile city of Sohag the next day.

Etihad said it plans to add further codeshare destinations to the partnership scope as more Air Arabia Abu Dhabi routes are announced in the coming weeks.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Staff writer

