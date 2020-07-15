Etihad Airways adds 14 more destinations to hand-baggage only fare deal

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has expanded its hand baggage only ‘Deal Fare’ to a further 14 destinations across Europe and Asia.

The offer, which allows travellers to purchase lower fares in Economy Class if no checked baggage is required, will now be available to Belarus, Greece, India, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Turkey, throughout July and August.

The deal was previously only available on flights between Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Azerbaijan.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Airways chief commercial officer, said: “Following its success within the GCC region, we are excited to include more destinations that are six hours or less from Abu Dhabi to our ‘Deal Fare’, giving our guests more options to pack light when travelling for business, weekend getaways or day trips.

“However, due to current government restrictions in place while travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic, guests are only allowed to bring 5kg of personal hand luggage on board while the complimentary 7kg carry-on baggage allowance attached to the ‘Deal Fare’ will be checked in for free until restrictions are lifted.”

Etihad Guest members who purchase the ‘Deal Fare’ can continue to enjoy an additional free checked baggage allowance (Etihad Guest Silver – 10kg, Etihad Guest Gold – 15kg and Etihad Guest Platinum – 20kg).