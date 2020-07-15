We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Bernd Debusmann Jr

Wed 15 Jul 2020 01:31 PM

Emirates airline returns A380 to the skies

Emirates fleet of A380s has been largely grounded for nearly four months

Emirates airline returns A380 to the skies

Emirates currently serves over 50 destinations in its network.

Dubai’s Emirates airline has returned its iconic Airbus A380 aircraft to the skies after a nearly four month hiatus since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March, the airline said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Emirates said that flight EK001 left Dubai at nearly 8am local time to London Heathrow, where it was scheduled to land just after mid-day.

The flight marks the first time a commercial flight was operated on an Emirates A380 since March 25, when a flight landed in Dubai from Brazil.

Another A380 flight, EK073, took off from Dubai at 820am and was scheduled to land at Paris Charles De Gaulle airport at approximaly 2pm local time.

Fron Saturday, the A380 will also be used on a daily flight to Amsterdam and a second daily flight to London Heathrow.

Throughout Wednesday, Emirates will also mark the restart of scheduled passenger services to Athens, Barcelona, Geneva, Glasgow, Larnaca, Munich and Rome.

On Thursday and Friday, it will also resume flights to Male, Washington DC and Brussels.

Emirates currently serves over 50 destinations in its network.

Bernd Debusmann Jr

