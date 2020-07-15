Emirates adds two countries to list where passengers need negative Covid-19 cert

Passengers boarding Emirates airline flights from Sudan and Nigeria to Dubai now require a Covid-19 negative PCR test certificate before boarding, the airline said.

The two African nations have been added the previous list of 10 countries announced last week.

Emirates said the certificate must be issued by a local government-approved laboratory to be accepted on the flight, and provided a link to a list of approved laboratories. Certificates must be issued no more than 96 hours before departure.

In its latest update, Emirates said passengers who have travelled from the destinations (listed below) to another destination and took a connecting Emirates flight to Dubai also require a negative PCR test certificate.

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Egypt

India

Iran

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Russian Federation

Sudan

Tanzania

USA - Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO), including passengers originating from California, Florida and Texas connecting to an Emirates flight from any of its airports worldwide to Dubai.

Passengers must either have travel insurance with Covid-19 cover or declare at check-in that they will bear the costs for treatment and isolation, if necessary, before you travel.

Emirates said all other passengers can take a Covid-19 PCR test 96 hours before their flight and bring their negative test certificate with them when they travel, or take a PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

"If you take the PCR test on arrival in Dubai, you must self-isolate until you receive your test result," the airline said. It added that passengers must download the COVID19-DXB Smart App (iOS Apple and Android) when you arrive in Dubai.