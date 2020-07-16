Emirates airline to resume flights to four more destinations

Emirates airline has announced four more destinations will be added to its list of scheduled flights, as the Dubai carrier continues to rebuild its global network.

Emirates said it will resume flights to Tehran (from 17 July), Guangzhou (from 25 July), Addis Ababa (from 1 August), and Oslo (from 4 August), taking the airline’s passenger network to 62 destinations in August.

All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Emirates has also outlined the full procedures with regards its flights, including current travel restrictions, information for UAE residents planning to travel and entry requirements for tourists.